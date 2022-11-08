DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Cut by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 112,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $279.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

