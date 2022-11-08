Dogecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.46 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.45 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00333461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

