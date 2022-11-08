Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Trimmed by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,418 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 5.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $251.97. 49,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

