Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.32. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$494.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,856.50.

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.