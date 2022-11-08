Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.