Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

