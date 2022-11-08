Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,937 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 50.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 84.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.