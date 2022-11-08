Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FALN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.