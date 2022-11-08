Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

DCP opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.