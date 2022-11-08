Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 10,323 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 854,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

