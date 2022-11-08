Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 22,943 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,842 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 151.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 709,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 427,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

