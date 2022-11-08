Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

