DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 1,592,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,675. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $37.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,790,581 shares of company stock worth $174,988,592 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.