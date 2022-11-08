Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRPRF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 1.0 %

OTC DRPRF opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

