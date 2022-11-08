Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DRPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

OTC DRPRF opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

