Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTC DRPRF opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

