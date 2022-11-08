DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

