Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.78.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.5 %

D.UN traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.57. 75,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.75 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.96 per share, with a total value of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,767,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,168,008.40. In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,767,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,168,008.40. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12. Insiders bought 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,003 over the last 90 days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

