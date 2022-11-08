Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.78.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.5 %
D.UN traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.57. 75,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.75 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
