DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.00

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 442206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,940,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $29,548,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 153.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 472,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

