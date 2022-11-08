DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.00

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 442206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.
DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.
Institutional Trading of DT Midstream
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Featured Stories
