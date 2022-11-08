Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

DUK stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. 61,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $154,983 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

