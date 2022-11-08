Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $154,983. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.