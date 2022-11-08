Dustin Henderson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson bought 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $3,885.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson acquired 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $23,322.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,342. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More

