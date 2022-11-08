Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 2.9 %

EGLE opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $730.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.