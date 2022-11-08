Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of EIC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 6,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,937. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

