EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

