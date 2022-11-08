EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 681,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,617,352. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.