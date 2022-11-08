EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. 46,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,379. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

