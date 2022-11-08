EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $363,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 107.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 19,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,238. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

