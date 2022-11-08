EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.83. 34,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,963. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

