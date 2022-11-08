EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.18.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $301.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,692. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

