EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 7.4 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $9.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,689. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

