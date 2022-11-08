EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

