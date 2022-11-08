EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

Shares of SIVB traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.63. 10,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,724. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

