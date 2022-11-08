EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 42.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 185,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

