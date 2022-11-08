EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE KO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

