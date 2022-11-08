EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 900 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $792,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. 3,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

