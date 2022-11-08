eCash Hits One Day Volume of $18.05 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $672.37 million and $18.05 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,118.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00576146 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00231186 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064808 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,073,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
