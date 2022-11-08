Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $31,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,639. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

