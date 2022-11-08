Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.82.

NYSE ECL opened at $138.32 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

