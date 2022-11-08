ECOMI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. ECOMI has a market cap of $435.64 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00610451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.61 or 0.31797403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.