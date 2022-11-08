Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $1,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

