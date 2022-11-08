Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 2.9 %
Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
