Edible Garden (EDBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Edible Garden Company Profile
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
