Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $92.64. 101,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,201. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.