Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

