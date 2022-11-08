Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,201. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.