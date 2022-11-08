Empower Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,974.00 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Empower has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and approximately $3,974.00 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00023418 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 4.83334852 USD and is down -10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,213.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

