Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $771,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 121.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 218,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 373,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 85,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

