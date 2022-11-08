Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava Company Profile

Endava stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

