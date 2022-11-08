Enegra (EGX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.17 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $154.95 or 0.00787381 BTC on popular exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $13.17 billion and $1.90 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 154.78723246 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $899,973.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

