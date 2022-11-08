Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $250,234.00

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Energi has a total market cap of $10.69 million and $250,234.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00085037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,347,967 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

